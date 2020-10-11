WV DHHR confirmed new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths on Sunday; Free testing in Harrison, Doddridge, Upshur counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 215 new COVID-19 cases and one additional deaths in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR announced 206 new cases and five additional deaths in the state on Saturday.

The report states that as of 10:00 a.m., Sunday, October 11, there have been 633,333 (+5,930) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,128 (+215) total cases and 382 (+1) deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 71-year old female from Kanawha County.

“As we announce another death and send our sympathy, we also are grateful for our healthcare workers and all on the front line who continue to battle COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,579 (+133) active cases and 13,167 (+81) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (139), Berkeley (1,222), Boone (268), Braxton (20), Brooke (137), Cabell (1004), Calhoun (30), Clay (49), Doddridge (51), Fayette (691), Gilmer (51), Grant (174), Greenbrier (140), Hampshire (117), Hancock (172), Hardy (99), Harrison (528), Jackson (316), Jefferson (476), Kanawha (3,099), Lewis (48), Lincoln (198), Logan (686), Marion (322), Marshall (205), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (467), Mineral (183), Mingo (441), Monongalia (2,157), Monroe (169), Morgan (74), Nicholas (142), Ohio (414), Pendleton (57), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (707), Raleigh (608), Randolph (321), Ritchie (19), Roane (70), Summers (63), Taylor (151), Tucker (47), Tyler (22), Upshur (179), Wayne (438), Webster (13), Wetzel (69), Wirt (20), Wood (411), Wyoming (137).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Testing will be held Sunday in Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Logan, Mingo, Putnam, and Upshur counties:

Cabell County, October 11, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County, October 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 11, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia National Guard Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV

Logan County, October 11, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 11, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, 9 Mate Street, Matewan, WV

Putnam County, October 11, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Upshur County, October 11, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Testing is available Monday in Cabell and Upshur counties:

Cabell County, October 12, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Upshur County, October 12, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.