WV DHHR confirms 1,011 new COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,011 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday, as the state’s death toll exceeded 1,800.

The DHHR announced 988 new COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, there have been a total of 1,774,658 (+12,753) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 110,820 (+1,011) total cases and 1,815 (+31) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of of a 77-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Brooke County, an 89-year old male from Taylor County, a 61-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old male from Mineral County, a 91-year old female from Wyoming County, a 71-year old male from Taylor County, a 70-year old male from Marshall County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year old male from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 77-year old female from Tucker County, a 72-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Jefferson County, an 82-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 91-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 92-year old male from Greenbrier County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect one another.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 26,675 (-102) active cases and 82,330 (+1,082) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,016), Berkeley (8,148), Boone (1,302), Braxton (684), Brooke (1,787), Cabell (6,495), Calhoun (190), Clay (303), Doddridge (369), Fayette (2,181), Gilmer (536), Grant (925), Greenbrier (2,067), Hampshire (1,245), Hancock (2,330), Hardy (1,103), Harrison (4,069), Jackson (1,502), Jefferson (3,044), Kanawha (10,389), Lewis (735), Lincoln (1,049), Logan (2,145), Marion (2,944), Marshall (2,586), Mason (1,388), McDowell (1,141), Mercer (3,722), Mineral (2,321), Mingo (1,788), Monongalia (6,543), Monroe (822), Morgan (827), Nicholas (951), Ohio (3,127), Pendleton (481), Pleasants (726), Pocahontas (516), Preston (2,258), Putnam (3,550), Raleigh (3,724), Randolph (1,967), Ritchie (501), Roane (407), Summers (638), Taylor (915), Tucker (419), Tyler (506), Upshur (1,290), Wayne (2,125), Webster (223), Wetzel (905), Wirt (301), Wood (6,153), Wyoming (1,441).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Tuesday morning, 132,192 (+1,592) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 24,181 (+1,089) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.