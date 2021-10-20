WV DHHR confirms 1,012 new COVID-19 cases, 74 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,012 new COVID-19 cases and 74 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 20.

The DHHR confirmed 757 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 262,902 (+1,012) total cases and 4,219 (+74) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,469 (-66) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 48-year old female from Mineral County, a 49-year old female from Logan County, a 45-year old male from Cabell County, an 83-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old female from Upshur County, a 65-year old female from Brooke County, a 52-year old female from Marshall County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, a 43-year old male from Lewis County, a 52-year old male from Fayette County, a 90-year old male from Randolph County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, a 76-year old male from Grant County, a 41-year old male from Kanawha County, a 28-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Fayette County, a 56-year old male from Jefferson County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 62-year old female from Monongalia County, a 92-year old male from Tucker County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, a 52-year old male from Wood County, a 103-year old female from Fayette County, an 83-year old male from Raleigh County, a 61-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 92-year old female from Nicholas County, a 92-year old female from Hancock County, an 80-year old female from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Jackson County, a 54-year old male from Jackson County, a 21-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Tucker County, a 34-year old female from Lewis County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old female from Marshall County, a 62-year old female from Jefferson County, a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Upshur County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 56-year old female from Wood County, a 44-year old female from Mason County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 68-year old male from Monongalia County, an 84-year old male from Preston County, a 71-year old male from Braxton County, a 52-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 54-year old female from Hancock County, a 51-year old female from Marshall County, and a 72-year old male from Wayne County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Wayne County, an 80-year old male from Ohio County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Marshall County, a 49-year old female from Cabell County, a 43-year old female from Marion County, a 39-year old male from Hardy County, a 49-year old male from Randolph County, a 62-year old male from Barbour County, an 80-year old male from Clay County, a 33-year old female from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Braxton County, a 97-year old female from McDowell County, a 91-year old female from Jefferson County, a 94-year old female from Monongalia County, a 56-year old female from McDowell County, a 63-year old male from Mingo County, an 89-year old male from Brooke County, a 93-year old male from Nicholas County, and a 66-year old male from Boone County. Most of these deaths range from August 2021 through October 2021, with one death from December 2020 and one from January 2021.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as the state grieves more deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of all. I urge you to schedule your vaccine or booster today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (92), Berkeley (602), Boone (123), Braxton (58), Brooke (53), Cabell (372), Calhoun (43), Clay (40), Doddridge (30), Fayette (204), Gilmer (23), Grant (73), Greenbrier (131), Hampshire (94), Hancock (141), Hardy (75), Harrison (493), Jackson (148), Jefferson (181), Kanawha (790), Lewis (94), Lincoln (98), Logan (121), Marion (394), Marshall (117), Mason (91), McDowell (78), Mercer (245), Mineral (160), Mingo (146), Monongalia (488), Monroe (40), Morgan (65), Nicholas (206), Ohio (146), Pendleton (15), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (27), Preston (196), Putnam (284), Raleigh (386), Randolph (76), Ritchie (52), Roane (75), Summers (29), Taylor (75), Tucker (29), Tyler (22), Upshur (124), Wayne (142), Webster (46), Wetzel (68), Wirt (44), Wood (372), Wyoming (125).

According to the dashboard, 1,030,485 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 906,286 people have been fully vaccinated. 38,688 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.