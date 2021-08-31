WV DHHR confirms 1,030 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,030 new COVID-19 cases and ten additional deaths in its report on Aug. 31.

The DHHR confirmed 1,141 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,393,226 (+7,849) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 189,690 (+1,030) total cases and 3,084 (+10) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Fayette County, a 64-year old female from Upshur County, a 94-year old male from Putnam County, a 65-year old male from Randolph County, an 87-year old male from Preston County, a 66-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old female from Logan County, a 57-year old male from Logan County, a 67-year old male from Logan County, and an 84-year old male from Pocahontas County.

“COVID-19 continues to be a threat to West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to support those grieving losses and renew our dedication to safety and prevention measures by being vaccinated against this terrible disease.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 16,743 active cases.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,966), Berkeley (14,502), Boone (2,438), Braxton (1,243), Brooke (2,425), Cabell (10,493), Calhoun (499), Clay (702), Doddridge (710), Fayette (4,185), Gilmer (1,008), Grant (1,445), Greenbrier (3,401), Hampshire (2,156), Hancock (3,071), Hardy (1,765), Harrison (7,121), Jackson (2,555), Jefferson (5,291), Kanawha (17,898), Lewis (1,743), Lincoln (1,876), Logan (3,766), Marion (5,343), Marshall (4,083), Mason (2,478), McDowell (1,936), Mercer (6,080), Mineral (3,286), Mingo (3,187), Monongalia (10,224), Monroe (1,516), Morgan (1,447), Nicholas (2,303), Ohio (4,883), Pendleton (820), Pleasants (1,050), Pocahontas (796), Preston (3,265), Putnam (6,132), Raleigh (8,193), Randolph (3,586), Ritchie (875), Roane (853), Summers (991), Taylor (1,542), Tucker (674), Tyler (947), Upshur (2,622), Wayne (3,760), Webster (719), Wetzel (1,755), Wirt (515), Wood (9,086), Wyoming (2,484).

According to the dashboard, 1,121,024 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 912,048 people have been fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.