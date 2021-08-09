WV DHHR confirms 1,037 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,037 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on Aug. 9.

The DHHR confirmed 429 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Friday.

*The DHHR only updates the dashboard Mondays – Fridays. These COVID numbers include the cases confirmed over the weekend.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,176,205 (+17,846) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 170,199 (+1,037) total cases and 2,972 (+7) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Fayette County, a 64-year old female from Putnam County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Mingo County, a 71-year old male from Marshall County, and a 63-year old male from Nicholas County.

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 4,010 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,571), Berkeley (13,306), Boone (2,239), Braxton (1,075), Brooke (2,291), Cabell (9,329), Calhoun (411), Clay (555), Doddridge (658), Fayette (3,749), Gilmer (920), Grant (1,337), Greenbrier (2,956), Hampshire (1,956), Hancock (2,905), Hardy (1,605), Harrison (6,454), Jackson (2,350), Jefferson (4,924), Kanawha (15,918), Lewis (1,434), Lincoln (1,634), Logan (3,411), Marion (4,851), Marshall (3,728), Mason (2,200), McDowell (1,711), Mercer (5,383), Mineral (3,026), Mingo (2,853), Monongalia (9,613), Monroe (1,262), Morgan (1,306), Nicholas (1,989), Ohio (4,462), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (980), Pocahontas (702), Preston (2,998), Putnam (5,579), Raleigh (7,365), Randolph (2,959), Ritchie (784), Roane (695), Summers (878), Taylor (1,361), Tucker (563), Tyler (786), Upshur (2,132), Wayne (3,358), Webster (627), Wetzel (1,480), Wirt (479), Wood (8,205), Wyoming (2,171)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Clay County in this report.

According to the dashboard, 1,076,477 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 887,089 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.