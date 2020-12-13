WV DHHR confirms 1,066 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,066 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR announced 1,514 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 13, there have been a total of 1,312,273 (+13,008) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 62,151 (+1,066) total cases and 968 (+2) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County and a 66-year old male from Cabell County.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to all who are grieving these losses today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (555), Berkeley (4,449), Boone (796), Braxton (165), Brooke (990), Cabell (3,898), Calhoun (102), Clay (192), Doddridge (165), Fayette (1,366), Gilmer (254), Grant (584), Greenbrier (872), Hampshire (594), Hancock (1,265), Hardy (503), Harrison (1,957), Jackson (895), Jefferson (1,812), Kanawha (6,998), Lewis (340), Lincoln (540), Logan (1,215), Marion (1,226), Marshall (1,643), Mason (782), McDowell (738), Mercer (1,781), Mineral (1,813), Mingo (1,120), Monongalia (4,091), Monroe (468), Morgan (456), Nicholas (500), Ohio (1,986), Pendleton (173), Pleasants (171), Pocahontas (294), Preston (1,051), Putnam (2,460), Raleigh (2,026), Randolph (895), Ritchie (243), Roane (236), Summers (324), Taylor (473), Tucker (241), Tyler (225), Upshur (623), Wayne (1,326), Webster (106), Wetzel (518), Wirt (158), Wood (3,610), Wyoming (953).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.