WV DHHR confirms 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,070 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The DHHR confirmed 1,434 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths in its report on Sunday, as the state topped 100,000 total cases since the pandemic began last March.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, January 11, there have been a total of 1,654,561(+11,548) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 102,282 (+1,070) total cases and 1,594 (+12) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old male from Hancock County, an 84-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old female from Fayette County, an 88-year old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year old female from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, a 100-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Fayette County, an 87-year old male from Lewis County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, and a 57-year old male from Wood County.

“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost is one too many, and we must do everything we can to stop the pandemic.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 29,257 (+9) active cases and 71,431(+1,049) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,083), Berkeley (7,538), Boone (1,215), Braxton (632), Brooke (1,643), Cabell (6,066), Calhoun (174), Clay (286), Doddridge (316), Fayette (2,052), Gilmer (494), Grant (879), Greenbrier (1,877), Hampshire (1,164), Hancock (2,173), Hardy (995), Harrison (3,681), Jackson (1,392), Jefferson (2,795), Kanawha (9,776), Lewis (654), Lincoln (947), Logan (1,965), Marion (2,546), Marshall (2,421), Mason (1,218), McDowell (1,091), Mercer (3,508), Mineral (2,259), Mingo (1,656), Monongalia (6,110), Monroe (756), Morgan (781), Nicholas (834), Ohio (2,884), Pendleton (405), Pleasants (690), Pocahontas (419), Preston (2,024), Putnam (3,335), Raleigh (3,323), Randolph (1,565), Ritchie (462), Roane (361), Summers (574), Taylor (846), Tucker (406), Tyler (441), Upshur (1,180), Wayne (1,972), Webster (195), Wetzel (816), Wirt (268), Wood (5,806), and Wyoming (1,333).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Monday morning, 109,440 (+0) doses of the vaccine have been received, and 92,070 (+1,425) have been administered.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.