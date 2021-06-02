WV DHHR confirms 109 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 109 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on June 2.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,926,850 (+3,635) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 161,967 (+109) total cases and 2,800 (+3) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 54-year-old man from Barbour County; and a 65-year-old woman from Mingo County.

“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 4,329 active cases and 154,838 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,498), Berkeley (12,709), Boone (2,171), Braxton (977), Brooke (2,228), Cabell (8,812), Calhoun (371), Clay (539), Doddridge (626), Fayette (3,519), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,294), Greenbrier (2,861), Hampshire (1,909), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (6,035), Jackson (2,208), Jefferson (4,759), Kanawha (15,342), Lewis (1,267), Lincoln (1,555), Logan (3,224), Marion (4,570), Marshall (3,519), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,597), Mercer (5,068), Mineral (2,933), Mingo (2,692), Monongalia (9,349), Monroe (1,183), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,858), Ohio (4,285), Pendleton (713), Pleasants (955), Pocahontas (679), Preston (2,934), Putnam (5,288), Raleigh (6,976), Randolph (2,782), Ritchie (751), Roane (651), Summers (840), Taylor (1,254), Tucker (544), Tyler (737), Upshur (1,935), Wayne (3,167), Webster (531), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (448), Wood (7,895), Wyoming (2,027).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Hancock, Jefferson, Ohio and Preston counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 916,908 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 739,202 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.