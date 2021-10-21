WV DHHR confirms 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 21.

The DHHR confirmed 1,012 new COVID-19 cases and 74 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 264,002 (+1,100) total cases and 4,238 (+19) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 8,634 (+165) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old male from Wyoming County, a 76-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from McDowell County, a 77-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, a 69-year old female from Jefferson County, a 55-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 53-year old male from Roane County, a 51-year old male from Lewis County, an 82-year old male from Morgan County, a 71-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Raleigh County, a 55-year old male from Randolph County, a 75-year old female from Preston County, a 65-year old male from Nicholas County, and a 63-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Every life lost to this deadly virus leaves a hole in a family, a community and our state. I offer my deepest sympathies to all who are mourning a loved one today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (90), Berkeley (639), Boone (131), Braxton (58), Brooke (57), Cabell (405), Calhoun (45), Clay (41), Doddridge (32), Fayette (201), Gilmer (35), Grant (67), Greenbrier (126), Hampshire (103), Hancock (144), Hardy (84), Harrison (495), Jackson (144), Jefferson (177), Kanawha (822), Lewis (72), Lincoln (88), Logan (120), Marion (395), Marshall (113), Mason (90), McDowell (77), Mercer (247), Mineral (158), Mingo (149), Monongalia (494), Monroe (41), Morgan (74), Nicholas (214), Ohio (157), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (31), Pocahontas (30), Preston (205), Putnam (282), Raleigh (390), Randolph (73), Ritchie (48), Roane (77), Summers (33), Taylor (75), Tucker (30), Tyler (26), Upshur (132), Wayne (133), Webster (53), Wetzel (75), Wirt (43), Wood (368), Wyoming (132).

According to the dashboard, 1,031,058 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 907,338 people have been fully vaccinated. 39,379 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.