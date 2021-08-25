WV DHHR confirms 1,102 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,102 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional death in its report on Aug. 25.

The DHHR confirmed 785 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,315,393 (+10,887) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 181,906 (+1,102) total cases and 3,036 (+19) total deaths.

Additional deaths reported on today’s dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 77-year old male from Hardy County, a 61-year old male from Fayette County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 47-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 58-year old female from Monongalia County.

“We are saddened by the loss of more West Virginians and extend deepest condolences to these grieving families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to stop the spread of this disease, including scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination for yourself and all eligible family members.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 11,725 active cases.



CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,808), Berkeley (14,127), Boone (2,349), Braxton (1,148), Brooke (2,368), Cabell (10,075), Calhoun (442), Clay (632), Doddridge (688), Fayette (3,992), Gilmer (970), Grant (1,388), Greenbrier (3,150), Hampshire (2,080), Hancock (2,992), Hardy (1,693), Harrison (6,833), Jackson (2,479), Jefferson (5,168), Kanawha (17,035), Lewis (1,622), Lincoln (1,792), Logan (3,623), Marion (5,107), Marshall (3,957), Mason (2,362), McDowell (1,847), Mercer (5,779), Mineral (3,187), Mingo (3,048), Monongalia (10,020), Monroe (1,383), Morgan (1,409), Nicholas (2,151), Ohio (4,752), Pendleton (773), Pleasants (1,022), Pocahontas (766), Preston (3,137), Putnam (5,936), Raleigh (7,874), Randolph (3,334), Ritchie (825), Roane (780), Summers (940), Taylor (1,467),Tucker (617), Tyler (864), Upshur (2,459), Wayne (3,620), Webster (687), Wetzel (1,678), Wirt (504), Wood (8,781), Wyoming (2,386).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 1,108,290 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 904,737 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.