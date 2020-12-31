WV DHHR confirms 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in report on New Year’s Eve

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,109 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in its final report of 2020 on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 1,452 new COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 31 there have been a total of 1,498,692 (+19,429) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 85,334 (+1,109) total cases and 1,338 (+20) of those cases resulting in deaths. These deaths include the deaths of three north central West Virginians; a Monongalia County resident, a Marion County resident and a Harrison County resident.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 34-year old male from Wyoming County, a 73-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Mercer County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 61-year old female from Putnam County, a 76-year old male from Ohio County, a 70-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 94-year old female from Hancock County.

“I urge everyone in West Virginia to continue to take an active role in reducing the spread of this virus throughout our communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must protect one another and prevent further loss of life. Our condolences are extended to these families.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 24,488 (+55) active cases and 59,508 (+1,034) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (765), Berkeley (6,245), Boone (1,067), Braxton (298), Brooke (1,405), Cabell (5,232), Calhoun (130), Clay (258), Doddridge (245), Fayette (1,711), Gilmer (397), Grant (760), Greenbrier (1,469), Hampshire (988), Hancock (1,837), Hardy (775), Harrison (2,949), Jackson (1,153), Jefferson (2,337), Kanawha (8,582), Lewis (525), Lincoln (741), Logan (1,642), Marion (1,826), Marshall (2,100), Mason (1,031), McDowell (970), Mercer (2,783), Mineral (2,095), Mingo (1,422), Monongalia (5,284), Monroe (646), Morgan (641), Nicholas (654), Ohio (2,484), Pendleton (293), Pleasants (569), Pocahontas (356), Preston (1,649), Putnam (2,953), Raleigh (2,670), Randolph (1,138), Ritchie (345), Roane (306), Summers (439), Taylor (689), Tucker (330), Tyler (357), Upshur (922), Wayne (1,701), Webster (150), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,933), Wyoming (1,182).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Thursday morning, 86,800 (+0) doses of the vaccine have been received, and 44,885 (+7,023) have been administered.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.