WV DHHR confirms 1,120 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,120 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 1,087 new cases and 20 deaths, including the deaths of three Preston County residents, on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, there have been a total of 1,163,674 (+11,629) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 51,025 (+1,120) total cases and 789 (+11) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Marshall County, an 81-year old male from Marshall County, a 91-year old female from Boone County, a 77-year old male from Hancock County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 73-year old female from Cabell County.

“We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 17,428 (+303) active cases and 32,808 (+806) recovered cases in the state. As of Thursday, more than a third; approximately 34.15% of all COVID-19 cases that have been identified in West Virginia since the pandemic began in March are currently active.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (473), Berkeley (3,551), Boone (690), Braxton (132), Brooke (737), Cabell (3,119), Calhoun (82), Clay (132), Doddridge (130), Fayette (1,203), Gilmer (214), Grant (418), Greenbrier (571), Hampshire (381), Hancock (825), Hardy (339), Harrison (1,563), Jackson (724), Jefferson (1,471), Kanawha (5,931), Lewis (259), Lincoln (447), Logan (1,100), Marion (969), Marshall (1,329), Mason (558), McDowell (641), Mercer (1,401), Mineral (1,415), Mingo (1,008), Monongalia (3,459), Monroe (390), Morgan (310), Nicholas (389), Ohio (1,693), Pendleton (115), Pleasants (111), Pocahontas (235), Preston (706), Putnam (2,095), Raleigh (1,703), Randolph (762), Ritchie (186), Roane (194), Summers (282), Taylor (375), Tucker (159), Tyler (156), Upshur (534), Wayne (1,096), Webster (70), Wetzel (445), Wirt (127), Wood (2,823), Wyoming (797).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Rainelle Medical Center, Midland Trail Health Center, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Union Education Complex, School at Mt. Storm, 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (at the dining hall)

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, HCEAA Building, 17940 State Route 55, Baker, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Schoenbaum Center, 1701 5 th Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Man Fire Department (Administration Building), 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks and Dam, Apple Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent) 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Matewan Fire Department, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Ritchie County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Ellenboro Fire Department, 103 East Washington Avenue, Ellenboro, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional free testing events will be held Friday, December 4 in Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.