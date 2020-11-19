WV DHHR confirms 1,122 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,122 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in its report on Thursday, making it the second time in one week that more than 1,000 new cases were reported in a single day. Included in the newly reported deaths is the second Harrison County resident in two days.

The DHHR announced 953 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths, including the death of a Harrison County resident, on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, there have been a total of 972,894 (+16,966) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 37,399 (+1,122) total cases and 623 (+11) of those cases resulting in deaths

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old woman from Cabell County, a 70-year old man from Harrison County, a 68-year old man from Berkeley County, a 75-year old man from Ohio County, a 74-year old man from Marshall County, an 82-year old man from Kanawha County, a 63-year old woman from Tyler County, a 92-year old woman from Marshall County, an 85-year old man from Kanawha County, a 64-year old man from Wood County, and a 62-year old man from Kanawha County.

“As many of us have grown tired of COVID-19, it is more important than ever to stay vigilant in our prevention efforts,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies are extended to these families.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 11,643 (+471) active cases and 25,133 (+640) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (298), Berkeley (2,440), Boone (553), Braxton (98), Brooke (455), Cabell (2,349), Calhoun (49), Clay (100), Doddridge (95), Fayette (997), Gilmer (180), Grant (264), Greenbrier (344), Hampshire (242), Hancock (459), Hardy (177), Harrison (977), Jackson (620), Jefferson (1,060), Kanawha (4,934), Lewis (215), Lincoln (371), Logan (958), Marion (653), Marshall (911), Mason (290), McDowell (537), Mercer (1,125), Mineral (781), Mingo (873), Monongalia (2,905), Monroe (310), Morgan (219), Nicholas (281), Ohio (1,182), Pendleton (88), Pleasants (65), Pocahontas (84), Preston (405), Putnam (1,504), Raleigh (1,301), Randolph (592), Ritchie (106), Roane (141), Summers (232), Taylor (235), Tucker (91), Tyler (115), Upshur (397), Wayne (863), Webster (51), Wetzel (352), Wirt (73), Wood (1,843), Wyoming (559).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Fayette, Hampshire, Hardy, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Ohio, Pleasants, Putnam, Randolph, Tyler, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Rainelle Medical Center, Midland Trail Health Center, 26719 Midland Trail, Hico, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, National Guard Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

Jackson County

8:30 AM – 12:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Jackson County Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Kanawha County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Schoenbaum Center, 1701 5th Avenue, Charleston, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, West Hamlin Food Fair, 11 Lincoln Plaza, West Hamlin, WV

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Leon Town Hall Parking Lot, Main Street, Leon, WV

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks and Dam, Apple Grove, WV

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Point Pleasant Library Parking Lot, Viand and 6th Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Williamson First United Methodist Church, 2 nd Avenue and Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV

Avenue and Dickinson Street, Williamson, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pleasants County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, St. Marys Marina, 617 Riverside Road, St. Marys, WV

Putnam County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Randolph County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey, WV

Tyler County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 S. 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx. New sites are added daily.