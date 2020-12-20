WV DHHR confirms 1,127 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths on Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,127 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR announced 1,464 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 20, there have been a total of 1,378,211 (+7,885) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 72,342 (+1,127) total cases and 1,128 (+6) of those cases resulting in deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 57-year old male from Randolph County, a 72-year old female from Taylor County, an 84-year old male Marion County, an 86-year old male from Grant County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 72-year old female from Grant County.

“Words cannot convey the despair we feel over each and every life lost to this terrible virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of these West Virginians.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 22,634 (+385) active cases and 48,540 (+696) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (608), Berkeley (5,193), Boone (911), Braxton (223), Brooke (1,169), Cabell (4,451), Calhoun (115), Clay (230), Doddridge (203), Fayette (1,495), Gilmer (272), Grant (651), Greenbrier (1,131), Hampshire (810), Hancock (1,546), Hardy (622), Harrison (2,377), Jackson (1,007), Jefferson (2,054), Kanawha (7,666), Lewis (398), Lincoln (641), Logan (1,389), Marion (1,443), Marshall (1,781), Mason (897), McDowell (809), Mercer (2,177), Mineral (1,989), Mingo (1,214), Monongalia (4,668), Monroe (542), Morgan (534), Nicholas (566), Ohio (2,214), Pendleton (221), Pleasants (285), Pocahontas (315), Preston (1,296), Putnam (2,643), Raleigh (2,327), Randolph (983), Ritchie (287), Roane (253), Summers (358), Taylor (572), Tucker (271), Tyler (282), Upshur (710), Wayne (1,481), Webster (121), Wetzel (588), Wirt (175), Wood (4,163), Wyoming (1,015).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.