WV DHHR confirms 1,130 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Wednesday

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,130 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 13.

The DHHR confirmed 753 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 255,778 (+1,130) total cases and 3,998 (+3) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 9,703 (-158) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year old male from Preston County, an 84-year old female from Preston County, and a 90-year old female from Preston County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, please schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (84), Berkeley (638), Boone (144), Braxton (60), Brooke (67), Cabell (455), Calhoun (28), Clay (31), Doddridge (60), Fayette (221), Gilmer (51), Grant (70), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (135), Hancock (152), Hardy (74), Harrison (652), Jackson (201), Jefferson (178), Kanawha (853), Lewis (99), Lincoln (138), Logan (150), Marion (472), Marshall (171), Mason (142), McDowell (144), Mercer (346), Mineral (176), Mingo (134), Monongalia (337), Monroe (45), Morgan (90), Nicholas (179), Ohio (168), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (30), Preston (286), Putnam (335), Raleigh (349), Randolph (81), Ritchie (61), Roane (87), Summers (20), Taylor (105), Tucker (31), Tyler (36), Upshur (125), Wayne (223), Webster (61), Wetzel (84), Wirt (41), Wood (471), Wyoming (149).

According to the dashboard, 1,022,880 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 897,119 people have been fully vaccinated. 33,256 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.