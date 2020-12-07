WV DHHR confirms 1,131 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,131 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Monday. This is the sixth consecutive day that more than 1,000 new cases have been announced.

The DHHR announced more than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths over the weekend. 1,400 new cases and 30 deaths were announced on Saturday, and 1,425 new cases and nine deaths were announced on Sunday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, December 7, there have been a total of 1,226,697 (+12,005) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 56,128 (+1,131) total cases and 841 (+3) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Roane County, an 89-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 87-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Each death of a West Virginian is a loss if felt by all,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sincere condolences to these families and encourage continued abidance of the guidelines and safety measures.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 19,691 (+614) active cases and 35,596 (+514) recovered cases in the state. As of Monday, more than a third; approximately 35.08% of all COVID-19 cases that have been identified in West Virginia since the pandemic began in March are currently active.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (520), Berkeley (3,932), Boone (728), Braxton (154), Brooke (826), Cabell (3,414), Calhoun (91), Clay (158), Doddridge (140), Fayette (1,268), *Gilmer (221), Grant (500), Greenbrier (681), Hampshire (460), Hancock (996), Hardy (399), Harrison (1,726), Jackson (789), Jefferson (1,612), Kanawha (6,367), Lewis (283), Lincoln (483), Logan (1,152), Marion (1,083), Marshall (1,531), Mason (666), McDowell (691), Mercer (1,542), Mineral (1,629), Mingo (1,053), Monongalia (3,691), Monroe (427), Morgan (372), Nicholas (430), Ohio (1,822), Pendleton (137), Pleasants (129), Pocahontas (273), Preston (845), Putnam (2,280), Raleigh (1,805), Randolph (798), Ritchie (213), Roane (223), Summers (301), Taylor (438), Tucker (196), Tyler (182), Upshur (573), Wayne (1,198), Webster (88), Wetzel (476), Wirt (139), Wood (3,124), Wyoming (873).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Gilmer County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 7, 2020

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hancock County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, JD Rockefeller VoTech (Auto Shop Area), 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 431 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Parking Lot, 5th Street and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1412 Firefighter Lane, Chattaroy, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wood County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held on Tuesday, December 8 in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Cabell, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Nicholas, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.