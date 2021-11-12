CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,138 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in its report on Nov. 12.

The DHHR confirmed 1,033 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR has reported 281,865 (+1,138) total cases and 4,610 (+0) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,727 (+243) active cases.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (69), Berkeley (464), Boone (118), Braxton (62), Brooke (78), Cabell (284), Calhoun (36), Clay (30), Doddridge (6), Fayette (157), Gilmer (8), Grant (90), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (128), Hancock (105), Hardy (98), Harrison (256), Jackson (88), Jefferson (171), Kanawha (538), Lewis (61), Lincoln (187), Logan (97), Marion (289), Marshall (95), Mason (71), McDowell (71), Mercer (296), Mineral (117), Mingo (71), Monongalia (250), Monroe (42), Morgan (38), Nicholas (178), Ohio (155), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (13), Preston (157), Putnam (289), Raleigh (255), Randolph (77), Ritchie (22), Roane (96), Summers (26), Taylor (120), Tucker (23), Tyler (14), Upshur (153), Wayne (97), Webster (53), Wetzel (69), Wirt (11), Wood (232), Wyoming (88).

According to the dashboard, 1,072,338 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 927,270 people have been fully vaccinated. 48,893 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.