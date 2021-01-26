WV DHHR confirms 1,139 new COVID-19 cases, 29 additional deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,139 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday

The DHHR confirmed 532 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, there have been a total of 1,857,255 (+14,530) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 116,978 (+1,139) total cases and 1,928 (+29) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Mingo County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 83-year old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year old male from Jackson County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old male from Mercer County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Fayette County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, a 75-year old female from Barbour County, a 92-year old female from Ohio County, a 76-year old male from Morgan County, an 81-year old female from Taylor County, a 65-year old female from Mercer County, a 96-year old female from Wood County, a 46-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 70-year old female from Monongalia County.

“Protecting the health, safety and well-being of every West Virginian is our ultimate goal,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “In these days of sadness, we must find the strength to support our friends and neighbors while continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing safety measures we know work: wearing masks, washing hands, keeping a safe physical distance from others, and when possible, staying home.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 24,175 (-190) active cases and 90,875 (+1,300) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,080), Berkeley (8,630), Boone (1,391), Braxton (730), Brooke (1,861), Cabell (6,849), Calhoun (204), Clay (334), Doddridge (395), Fayette (2,321), Gilmer (559), Grant (959), Greenbrier (2,178), Hampshire (1,332), Hancock (2,417), Hardy (1,173), Harrison (4,320), Jackson (1,560), Jefferson (3,223), Kanawha (10,791), Lewis (802), Lincoln (1,112), Logan (2,297), Marion (3,199), Marshall (2,694), Mason (1,499), McDowell (1,198), Mercer (3,831), Mineral (2,441), Mingo (1,875), Monongalia (6,871), Monroe (862), Morgan (854), Nicholas (1,016), Ohio (3,293), Pendleton (533), Pleasants (761), Pocahontas (548), Preston (2,378), Putnam (3,735), Raleigh (3,994), Randolph (2,132), Ritchie (539), Roane (446), Summers (652), Taylor (975), Tucker (442), Tyler (550), Upshur (1,435), Wayne (2,283), Webster (241), Wetzel (973), Wirt (320), Wood (6,377), Wyoming (1,513).

According to the dashboard, as of Monday morning, 169,227 (+2,869) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 43,648 (+3,390) people have been fully vaccinated.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.