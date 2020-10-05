WV DHHR confirms 114 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 114 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The DHHR announced 160 new cases and one additional death on Sunday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, October 5, there have been a total of 596,040 (+6,457) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,742 (+114) total cases and 361 (+3) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 70-year-old woman from Putnam County.

“We extend our sympathies as we mourn this loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,330 (+42) active cases and 12,051 (+69) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (101), Berkeley (1,103), Boone (254), Braxton (13), Brooke (119), Cabell (905), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (657), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (111), Hancock (154), Hardy (96), Harrison (451), Jackson (291), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,910), Lewis (41), Lincoln (188), Logan (652), Marion (303), Marshall (186), Mason (148), McDowell (96), Mercer (439), Mineral (177), Mingo (399), Monongalia (2,108), Monroe (151), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), *Ohio (381), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (630), Raleigh (563), Randolph (270), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (145), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (117), Wayne (421), Webster (8), Wetzel (66), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (130).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Ohio County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Cabell, Taylor and Upshur counties:

Cabell County, October 5, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Taylor County, October 5, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 5, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

And Tuesday in Barbour, Boone, Doddridge, Fayette, Marion, Putnam, and Taylor counties:

Barbour County, October 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Barbour County Fair Grounds, 113 Fair Grounds Way, Belington, WV

Boone County, October 6, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Doddridge County, October 6, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County, October 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Marion County, October 6, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Putnam County, October 6, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County, October 6, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.