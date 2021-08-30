WV DHHR confirms 1,141 new cases, 10 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,141 new COVID-19 cases and ten additional deaths in its report on Aug. 30.

The DHHR confirmed 1,328 new COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,385,377 (+40,307) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 188,660 (+3,978) total cases and 3,074 (+20) total deaths since Friday. Due to an additional DHHR dashboard update on Saturday, the dashboard reports 1,141 new cases and ten additional deaths since the last update on Saturday.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, a 76-year old male from Hancock County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, and a 75-year old male from Pleasants County.

Ten of the 20 deaths listed above were published to the dashboard on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 16,379 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,947), Berkeley (14,431), Boone (2,433), Braxton (1,233), Brooke (2,416), Cabell (10,418), Calhoun (476), Clay (693), Doddridge (710), Fayette (4,165), Gilmer (1,004), Grant (1,443), Greenbrier (3,381), Hampshire (2,150), Hancock (3,059), Hardy (1,759), Harrison (7,094), Jackson (2,546), Jefferson (5,280), Kanawha (17,784), Lewis (1,727), Lincoln (1,854), Logan (3,739), Marion (5,322), Marshall (4,068), Mason (2,463), McDowell (1,929), Mercer (6,041), Mineral (3,262), Mingo (3,170), Monongalia (10,206), Monroe (1,508), Morgan (1,444), Nicholas (2,288), Ohio (4,875), Pendleton (817), Pleasants (1,047), Pocahontas (784), Preston (3,242), Putnam (6,105), Raleigh (8,141), Randolph (3,547), Ritchie (871), Roane (840), Summers (980), Taylor (1,536), Tucker (667), Tyler (946), Upshur (2,596), Wayne (3,731), Webster (711), Wetzel (1,746), Wirt (514), Wood (9,043), Wyoming (2,478).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the dashboard, 1,119,637 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 911,123 people have been fully vaccinated.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.