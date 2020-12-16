WV DHHR confirms 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,141 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths, including the deaths of a Lewis County resident and a Marion County resident, in its report on Wednesday

The DHHR announced 1,314 new COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths, the highest number of deaths reported in a single day, as the state’s death toll surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, there have been a total of 1,339,101 (+8,700) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 66,849 (+1,141) total cases and 1,039 (+27) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Cabell County, a 92-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Brooke County, a 76-year old female from Lewis County, a 79-year old male from Hardy County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 76-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 62-year old male from Marshall County, a 79-year old male from Wetzel County, a 73-year old male from Wetzel County, an 87-year old male from Morgan County, a 92-year old female from Marion County, a 66-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 73-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Marshall County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Putnam County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 68-year old male from Kanawha County.

“It never gets easier to announce the amount of COVID-19 cases or all the people we have lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This pandemic has affected all West Virginians. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones and to every person who has been affected by COVID-19.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 21,260 (+169) active cases and 44,550 (+945) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (575), Berkeley (4,745), Boone (841), Braxton (187), Brooke (1,069), Cabell (4,134), Calhoun (112), Clay (211), Doddridge (178), Fayette (1,407), Gilmer (258), Grant (606), Greenbrier (963), Hampshire (682), Hancock (1,378), Hardy (553), Harrison (2,123), Jackson (941), Jefferson (1,914), Kanawha (7,282), Lewis (359), Lincoln (578), Logan (1,261), Marion (1,310), Marshall (1,711), Mason (836), McDowell (755), Mercer (1,935), Mineral (1,900), Mingo (1,151), Monongalia (4,319), Monroe (491), Morgan (482), Nicholas (521), Ohio (2,067), Pendleton (193), Pleasants (219), Pocahontas (303), Preston (1,147), Putnam (2,528), Raleigh (2,166), Randolph (947), Ritchie (265), Roane (244), Summers (334), Taylor (516), Tucker (244), Tyler (250), Upshur (661), Wayne (1,391), Webster (111), Wetzel (541), Wirt (164), Wood (3,813), Wyoming (977).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Webster County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 16, 2020:

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Way, Mason, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 1:30 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

8:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Additional testing will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Hardy, Jackson, Mingo, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, and Wayne counties.

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.