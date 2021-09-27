WV DHHR confirms 1,163 new COVID-19 cases, 45 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,163 new COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 27.

The DHHR confirmed 2,685 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR reports there have been 235,965 (+4,297 since Friday) total cases and 3,568 (+45) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 14,534 active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Tucker County, a 70-year old female from Wyoming County, a 51-year old male from Randolph County, a 70-year old female from Jackson County, a 78-year old male from Monroe County, a 56-year old female from Monongalia County, a 77-year old male from McDowell County, an 83-year old female from Mingo County, a 95-year old female from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 60-year old male from Jefferson County, a 56-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from McDowell County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, a 52-year old female from Webster County, an 87-year old male from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old female from Fayette County, a 30-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Pleasants County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 49-year old male from Mercer County, a 54-year old male from Boone County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 39-year old male from Monroe County, a 56-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Mingo County, a 63-year old female from Mingo County, a 54-year old male from Raleigh County, a 50-year old male from Mineral County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 40-year old female from Mingo County, a 68-year old female from Wayne County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old male from Kanawha County, a 43-year old male from Summers County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 66-year old male from Cabell County, a 58-year old female from Mineral County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 73-year old female from Brooke County.

“Though we may tire of the pandemic, we must never forget that measures for prevention mean lives saved,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We counter the devastation of COVID-19 by ensuring we are vaccinated as well as our family members.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (90), Berkeley (700), Boone (194), Braxton (169), Brooke (112), Cabell (723), Calhoun (47), Clay (54), Doddridge (69), Fayette (348), Gilmer (43), Grant (146), Greenbrier (308), Hampshire (193), Hancock (250), Hardy (104), Harrison (794), Jackson (276), Jefferson (355), Kanawha (1,055), Lewis (210), Lincoln (128), Logan (319), Marion (615), Marshall (266), Mason (173), McDowell (256), Mercer (592), Mineral (282), Mingo (317), Monongalia (368), Monroe (91), Morgan (112), Nicholas (208), Ohio (256), Pendleton (51), Pleasants (81), Pocahontas (43), Preston (397), Putnam (508), Raleigh (600), Randolph (120), Ritchie (116), Roane (124), Summers (112), Taylor (153), Tucker (27), Tyler (118), Upshur (222), Wayne (415), Webster (79), Wetzel (159), Wirt (68), Wood (706), Wyoming (212).

To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For information about COVID-19 variants in West Virginia, click here.

According to the dashboard, 1,001,222 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 878,115 people have been fully vaccinated. 13,080 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.