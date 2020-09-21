WV DHHR confirms 117 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 117 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The DHHR announced 180 new cases and two deaths on Sunday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, September 21, there have been a total of 519,175 (+5,208) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,171 (+117) total cases and 312 (+2) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 75-year-old man, also from Kanawha County.

“We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue to protect our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 3,544 (+26) active cases and 10,317 (+90) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (46), Berkeley (947), Boone (198), Braxton (10), Brooke (107), Cabell (724), Calhoun (24), *Clay (34), Doddridge (18), Fayette (569), Gilmer (29), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (82), Harrison (341), Jackson (247), Jefferson (419), Kanawha (2,317), Lewis (38), Lincoln (156), Logan (582), Marion (255), Marshall (159), Mason (136), McDowell (80), Mercer (401), Mineral (164), Mingo (356), Monongalia (1,902), Monroe (148), Morgan (52), Nicholas (88), Ohio (356), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (509), Raleigh (473), Randolph (236), Ritchie (10), Roane (49), Summers (42), *Taylor (116), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (356), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (348), Wyoming (101).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay and Taylor counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.