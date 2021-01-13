WV DHHR confirms 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,189 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR confirmed 921 new COVID-19 cases and 40 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday, as the statewide death total grew to more than 1,600.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13, there have been a total of 1,676,606 (+12,188) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 104,392 (+1,189) total cases and 1,671 (+37) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, a 77-year old female from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Pendleton County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, a 60-year old male from Hancock County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old female from Boone County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, an 88-year old male from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Mason County, a 58-year old male from Boone County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a73-year old male from Pleasants County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Ritchie County, a 77-year old male from Hancock County, an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Hardy County, an 86-year old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year old male from Pleasants County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, a 76-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 45-year old female from Wayne County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, an 83-year old female from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Marion County, and a 96-year old male from Summers County.

“Though we may tire of the restrictions of the pandemic, we must never forget that measures for prevention mean lives saved,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We counter the devastation of COVID-19 by continuing to wear masks, wash hands, social distance, and obtain our vaccine when available.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 27,982 (-595) active cases and 74,739 (+1,747) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,129), Berkeley (7,688), Boone (1,239), Braxton (643), Brooke (1,680), Cabell (6,184), Calhoun (178), Clay (289), Doddridge (325), Fayette (2,079), Gilmer (510), Grant (896), Greenbrier (1,936), Hampshire (1,188), Hancock (2,228), Hardy (1,015), Harrison (3,789), Jackson (1,425), Jefferson (2,861), Kanawha (9,933), Lewis (677), Lincoln (962), Logan (2,018), Marion (2,612), Marshall (2,454), Mason (1,250), McDowell (1,102), Mercer (3,559), Mineral (2,270), Mingo (1,678), Monongalia (6,217), Monroe (759), Morgan (790), Nicholas (869), Ohio (2,931), Pendleton (413), Pleasants (698), Pocahontas (438), Preston (2,083), Putnam (3,399), Raleigh (3,400), Randolph (1,639), Ritchie (469), Roane (375), Summers (589), Taylor (861), Tucker (405), Tyler (455), Upshur (1,203), Wayne (2,025), Webster (201), Wetzel (848), Wirt (273), Wood (5,902), Wyoming (1,353).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Wednesday morning, 100,696 (+7,215) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 16,434 (+2,670) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.