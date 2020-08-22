WV DHHR confirms 119 new COVID-19 case, 6 additional deaths on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 119 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

A total of 84 new cases and four deaths were announced by the DHHR on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, there have been a total of 391,683 (+7,540) laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 9,185 (+119) total cases and 176 (+6) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old woman, an 86-year-old woman, a 78-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman and an 85 year-old woman, all from Logan County, and a 72-year-old man from Cabell County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents have our deepest sympathies.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,702 (-38) active cases and 7,307 (+167) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (33), Berkeley (764), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), *Cabell (486), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (252), Jackson (188), Jefferson (318), Kanawha (1,194), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (431), Marion (207), Marshall (135), Mason (82), McDowell (66), Mercer (272), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,040), Monroe (57), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (286), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (134), Putnam (244), Raleigh (320), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (98), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), *Upshur (40), Wayne (226), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289), *Wyoming (51).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell, Upshur, and Wyoming counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.