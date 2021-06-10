WV DHHR confirms 119 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 119 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on June 10.

The DHHR confirmed 90 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,966,404 (+5,306) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 162,845 (+119) total cases and 2,848 (+2) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year-old woman from Harrison County and a 61-year-old man from Randolph County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge everyone over the age of 12 who has not received a COVID vaccine to schedule one today.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 3,229 active cases and 156,768 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,509), Berkeley (12,768), Boone (2,169), Braxton (998), Brooke (2,241), Cabell (8,841), Calhoun (374), Clay (542), Doddridge (631), Fayette (3,535), Gilmer (875), Grant (1,304), Greenbrier (2,875), Hampshire (1,914), Hancock (2,837), Hardy (1,562), Harrison (6,106), Jackson (2,223), Jefferson (4,766), Kanawha (15,410), Lewis (1,274), Lincoln (1,572), Logan (3,262), Marion (4,614), Marshall (3,530), Mason (2,042), McDowell (1,609), Mercer (5,096), Mineral (2,969), Mingo (2,713), Monongalia (9,375), Monroe (1,194), Morgan (1,222), Nicholas (1,882), Ohio (4,300), Pendleton (723), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,951), Putnam (5,303), Raleigh (7,007), Randolph (2,824), Ritchie (754), Roane (653), Summers (856), Taylor (1,263), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,950), Wayne (3,179), Webster (541), Wetzel (1,381), Wirt (453), Wood (7,917), Wyoming (2,033).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Hardy and Roane counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 936,453 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 759,286 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.