WV DHHR confirms 120 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on Wednesday; no counties listed as ‘red’ in color-coded map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 120 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR confirmed 213 cases and five more deaths in its report on Tuesday.

Note – The DHHR daily COVID-19 report, which is usually issued each day at or around, wasn’t issued until 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of Wednesday, September 23, there have been a total of 525,236 (+2,907) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,504 (+120) total cases and 319 (+2) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old woman from Kanawha County and an 80-year-old man, also of Kanawha County.

“The continued loss of West Virginia lives weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 3,464 (-79) active cases and 10,721 (+197) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (48), Berkeley (952), Boone (203), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (741), Calhoun (25), Clay (36), Doddridge (18), Fayette (580), Gilmer (33), Grant (152), Greenbrier (124), Hampshire (103), Hancock (142), Hardy (82), Harrison (344), Jackson (252), Jefferson (425), Kanawha (2,415), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (588), Marion (259), Marshall (163), Mason (138), McDowell (80), Mercer (404), Mineral (171), Mingo (367), Monongalia (1,948), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (96), Ohio (359), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (150), Putnam (522), Raleigh (487), Randolph (237), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (46), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (63), Wayne (367), Webster (7), Wetzel (50), Wirt (12), Wood (354), Wyoming (103).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Brooke and Hancock counties in this report.

Wednesday’s update on the states color-coded map showed no ‘red’ counties.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Putnam and Wayne counties:

Boone County, September 23, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Whitesville Fire Department, 1190 Raleigh Street, Whitesville, WV

Logan County, September 23, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, September 23, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Larry Joe Harless Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert, WV

Monongalia County, September 23, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County, September 23, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Winfield High School, 3022 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV

Wayne County, September 23, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Upcoming testing events will be held this week in Cabell, Jackson, Marion, Summers, and Wyoming counties.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.