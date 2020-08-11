WV DHHR confirms 121 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths in Tuesday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 121 new cases of the coronavirus and six additional deaths caused by the virus in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR announced 60 new COVID-19 cases along with two additional deaths on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, there have been a total of 330,447 (+3,561) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,875 (+121) total cases and 147 (+6) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Logan County, a 71-year-old woman from Wyoming County, an 89-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 82-year-old woman from Mercer County, and 89-year-old woman from Grant County and an 83-year-old woman from Grant County as the state’s latest deaths caused by COVID-19.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,865 (-49) active cases and 5,863 (+164) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (672/27), Boone (105/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (66/1), Cabell (399/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (153/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (229/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (947/13), *Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (94/0), Logan (246/0), Marion (188/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (63/0), *McDowell (60/1), Mercer (203/0), Mineral (123/2), Mingo (180/2), Monongalia (933/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (199/1), Raleigh (251/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (14/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (210/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (244/12), Wyoming (34/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Lewis and McDowell counties in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.