WV DHHR confirms 121 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 121 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in its report on June 4.

The DHHR confirmed 144 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR reports there have been 2,939,109 (+6,255) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 162,232 (+121) total cases and 2,813 (+6) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 66-year old male from Monongalia County, a 54-year old male from Nicholas County, a 40-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old male from Taylor County and a 93-year old male from Barbour County.

“With summer around the corner, vaccination is the key to a return to normal times with family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Make time today to schedule a COVID vaccine.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 3,889 active cases and 155,530 recovered cases in the state.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,503), Berkeley (12,732), Boone (2,149), Braxton (989), Brooke (2,232), Cabell (8,819), Calhoun (372), Clay (539), Doddridge (628), Fayette (3,524), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,296), Greenbrier (2,863), Hampshire (1,910), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,557), Harrison (6,052), Jackson (2,213), Jefferson (4,759), Kanawha (15,368), Lewis (1,270), Lincoln (1,559), Logan (3,229), Marion (4,579), Marshall (3,522), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,602), Mercer (5,076), Mineral (2,948), Mingo (2,702), Monongalia (9,358), Monroe (1,187), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,862), Ohio (4,291), Pendleton (721), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,937), Putnam (5,293), Raleigh (6,987), Randolph (2,800), Ritchie (753), Roane (651), Summers (847), Taylor (1,256), Tucker (547), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,942), Wayne (3,167), Webster (533), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (451), Wood (7,902), Wyoming (2,027)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln and Wetzel counties in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 920,178 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 742,582 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.