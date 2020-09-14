WV DHHR confirms 121 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths on Monday; 3 Harrison Co. residents among newly reported deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 121 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths, including three Harrison County residents, in its report on Monday.

The DHHR announced 178 new cases and one additional death on Sunday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, September 14, there have been a total of 487,714 (+4,246) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 12,820 (+121) and 275 (+9) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 84-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old man from Grant County, a 66-year-old man from Harrison County, an 86-year-old man from Harrison County, a 76-year-old man from Harrison County, a 75-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old woman from Kanawha County and an 83-year-old woman from Kanawha County.

“As we honor the lives of these West Virginians, we must continue to do our part to slow the growth of this virus by being thoughtful, responsible and safe,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 3,184 (+41) active cases and 9,361 (+71) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (37), Berkeley (884), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (658), Calhoun (22), *Clay (29), Doddridge (17), Fayette (475), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (117), Hampshire (95), *Hancock (135), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (229), *Jefferson (401), Kanawha (2,019), Lewis (37), Lincoln (144), Logan (547), Marion (244), Marshall (140), Mason (125), McDowell (80), Mercer (380), Mineral (149), Mingo (301), Monongalia (1,715), Monroe (144), Morgan (45), Nicholas (69), Ohio (332), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (142), Putnam (403), Raleigh (423), Randolph (230), Ritchie (11), Roane (41), Summers (28), Taylor (114), *Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (59), Wayne (320), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (333), Wyoming (80).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay, Hancock, Jefferson, and Tucker counties.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.