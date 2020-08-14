WV DHHR confirms 123 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths Friday; active case total continues to rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 123 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in its report on Friday.

A total of 143 new COVID-19 cases were announced by the DHHR on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, August 14, there have been a total of 344,530 (+5,181) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,274 (+123) total cases and 157 (+4) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year-old woman from Logan County, an 84-year-old woman from Logan County, a 73-year-old man from Logan County and a 97-year-old man from Mercer County.

“The continued loss of West Virginia lives weighs heavily on all of us, with the greatest sadness borne by family and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,973 (+21) active cases and 6,144 (+99) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (31), Berkeley (727), Boone (114), Braxton (8), Brooke (72), Cabell (436), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (94), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (240), Jackson (166), Jefferson (303), Kanawha (1,046), Lewis (28), Lincoln (97), Logan (285), Marion (198), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (65), Mercer (219), Mineral (127), Mingo (198), Monongalia (973), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (40), Ohio (275), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (127), Putnam (207), Raleigh (282), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (17), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (269), Wyoming (46).

*Note As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR.

On August 12, 2020, DHHR announced that both confirmed and probable deaths will be reported on the dashboard, per CDC guidelines. Probable deaths are defined as decedents who had no known positive laboratory test for COVID-19 but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or contributing factor, or decedents who were symptomatic and had a known exposure to COVID-19.

Confirmed and probable cases have been reported in this report since April but will now be combined for the purpose of this report. Data is published daily at 10 a.m. on the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.