WV DHHR confirms 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,233 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths, including the death of a Preston County resident, in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR announced 1,402 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths as the state’s death total exceeded 900 on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, there have been a total of 1,265,329 (+14,961) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 59,695 (+1,233) total cases and 921 (+20) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 75-year old male from Putnam County, a 92-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old female from Preston County, a 77-year old male from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Brooke County, an 86-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Boone County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Putnam County, a 42-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Jackson County, a 64-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Cabell County, a 38-year old female from Cabell County, and a 59-year old male from Hancock County.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 20,160 (+101) active cases and 38,614 (+1,112) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (543), Berkeley (4,224), Boone (767), Braxton (159), Brooke (918), Cabell (3,661), Calhoun (95), Clay (183), Doddridge (154), Fayette (1,303), Gilmer (231), Grant (537), Greenbrier (772), Hampshire (547), Hancock (1,139), Hardy (456), Harrison (1,835), Jackson (842), Jefferson (1,724), Kanawha (6,705), Lewis (301), Lincoln (514), Logan (1,180), Marion (1,141), Marshall (1,600), Mason (721), McDowell (708), Mercer (1,652), Mineral (1,748), Mingo (1,082), Monongalia (3,851), Monroe (444), Morgan (409), Nicholas (463), Ohio (1,901), Pendleton (153), Pleasants (141), Pocahontas (289), Preston (940), Putnam (2,379), Raleigh (1,946), Randolph (852), Ritchie (227), Roane (227), Summers (311), Taylor (454), Tucker (211), Tyler (197), Upshur (591), Wayne (1,259), Webster (99), Wetzel (493), Wirt (152), Wood (3,340), Wyoming (924).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 South Church Street, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 431 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, Charleston, WV – Use Reynolds Street Entrance (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Man Fire Department, (Administration Building), 110 North Bridge Street, Man (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Parking Lot, 5th Street and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Pocahontas County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, FRN Food Pantry Building, 503 Third Avenue, Marlinton, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Jackson Recreational Center, 570 Jackson Park Drive, Vienna, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held on Friday, December 11 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Grant, Hampshire, Harrison, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.