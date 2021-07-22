WV DHHR confirms 126 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 126 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths in its report on July 21.

The DHHR confirmed 139 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,085,832 (+4,807) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 165,524 (+126) total cases and 2,934 (+14) total deaths.

Eleven of the 14 deaths reported in Thursday’s dashboard report are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. They are a 76-year old male from Fayette County, a 97-year old male from Lincoln County, a 63-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Jackson County, an 80-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year old female from Nicholas County, an 81-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 85-year old male from Berkeley County. These deaths ranged from December 2020 through July 2021. An additional two deaths will be included on Friday’s dashboard as part of the data reconciliation with the official death certificate once verification is complete.

New deaths reported on today’s dashboard were a 38-year old male from Fayette County, a 41-year old male from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County.

“Our hearts go out to these families for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians ages 12 and older can stop the loss of life by scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,225 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,522), Berkeley (12,969), Boone (2,188), Braxton (1,035), Brooke (2,255), Cabell (8,997), Calhoun (399), Clay (544), Doddridge (648), Fayette (3,585), Gilmer (891), Grant (1,321), Greenbrier (2,916), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,860), Hardy (1,588), Harrison (6,270), Jackson (2,280), Jefferson (4,824), Kanawha (15,586), Lewis (1,324), Lincoln (1,612), Logan (3,316), Marion (4,699), Marshall (3,562), Mason (2,092), McDowell (1,655), Mercer (5,238), Mineral (3,005), Mingo (2,795), Monongalia (9,452), Monroe (1,229), Morgan (1,256), Nicholas (1,935), Ohio (4,332), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (960), Pocahontas (682), Preston (2,972), Putnam (5,402), Raleigh (7,136), Randolph (2,872), Ritchie (768), Roane (669), Summers (868), Taylor (1,305), Tucker (549), Tyler (754), Upshur (2007), Wayne (3,204), Webster (587), Wetzel (1,403), Wirt (469), Wood (7,993), Wyoming (2,083)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Pocahontas and Taylor counties in this report.

According to the dashboard, 1,049,307 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 871,535 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.