WV DHHR confirms 1,264 new COVID-19 cases, 50 additional deaths on Thursday

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,264 new COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 14.

The DHHR reports there have been 257,042 (+1,264) total cases and 4,048 (+50) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 9,904 (+201) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old male from Logan County, a 40-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 77-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, a 48-year old female from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old male from Roane County, an 84-year old female from Harrison County, a 67-year old male from Wayne County, a 79-year old male from Preston County, a 53-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Randolph County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Hancock County, a 41-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 53-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 79-year old female from Harrison County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 53-year old male from Mingo County, a 66-year old male from Wood County, an 85-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 51-year old male from Pendleton County, a 68-year old male from Pendleton County, a 66-year old male from Mingo County, a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year old female from Pleasants County, a 60-year old male from Lewis County, a 41-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Lewis County, an 84-year old female from Mingo County, a 73-year old female from Mingo County, a 51-year old male from Mineral County, a 39-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Preston County, a 57-year old female from Marion County, a 96-year old female from Harrison County, a 59-year old male from Preston County, a 101-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Jackson County, a 43-year old female from Summers County, a 38-year old male from Randolph County, a 43-year old female from Berkeley County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 25-year old male from Cabell County, and a 79-year old female from Pleasants County.

“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy, and we offer our sincere condolences to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (88), Berkeley (660), Boone (148), Braxton (62), Brooke (67), Cabell (464), Calhoun (37), Clay (43), Doddridge (63), Fayette (217), Gilmer (43), Grant (66), Greenbrier (142), Hampshire (145), Hancock (157), Hardy (73), Harrison (676), Jackson (221), Jefferson (202), Kanawha (848), Lewis (118), Lincoln (141), Logan (150), Marion (478), Marshall (182), Mason (120), McDowell (138), Mercer (329), Mineral (186), Mingo (152), Monongalia (328), Monroe (53), Morgan (93), Nicholas (191), Ohio (176), Pendleton (25), Pleasants (25), Pocahontas (32), Preston (280), Putnam (336), Raleigh (377), Randolph (83), Ritchie (65), Roane (83), Summers (21), Taylor (99), Tucker (28), Tyler (35), Upshur (116), Wayne (219), Webster (65), Wetzel (77), Wirt (45), Wood (474), Wyoming (162).

According to the dashboard, 1,023,816 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 899,630 people have been fully vaccinated. 34,378 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.