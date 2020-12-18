WV DHHR confirms 1,266 new COVID-19 case, 20 deaths on Friday; active case total exceeds 22,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,266 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in its report on Friday. The DHHR has reported 123 new COVID-19-related deaths since Monday.

The DHHR announced 1,636 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths, including the deaths of 10 north central West Virginians, on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, December 18, there have been a total of 1,365,174 (+11,827) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 69,751 (+1,266) total cases and 1,091 (+20) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 74-year old female from Monroe County, an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, a 17-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, a 46-year old male from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from McDowell County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 65-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Berkeley County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Mingo County, a 61-year old male from Grant County, a 95-year old female from Wyoming County, and an 84-year old female from Wood County.

“Today is another hard day as West Virginians cope with the loss of loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “These are people—mothers, fathers, grandparents, brothers, and sisters. Our deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this pandemic.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 22,028 (+196) active cases and 46,632 (+1,050) recovered cases in the state. This is the first time West Virginia’s active case total has met or exceeded the 22,000 mark.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (591), Berkeley (4,981), Boone (873), Braxton (205), Brooke (1,097), Cabell (4,306), Calhoun (115), Clay (222), Doddridge (190), Fayette (1,448), Gilmer (267), Grant (636), Greenbrier (1066), Hampshire (753), Hancock (1,477), Hardy (585), Harrison (2,269), Jackson (973), Jefferson (1,990), Kanawha (7,503), Lewis (383), Lincoln (617), Logan (1,322), Marion (1,382), Marshall (1,741), Mason (872), McDowell (786), Mercer (2,060), Mineral (1,961), Mingo (1,186), Monongalia (4,512), Monroe (516), Morgan (518), Nicholas (538), Ohio (2,137), Pendleton (209), Pleasants (234), Pocahontas (309), Preston (1,237), Putnam (2,580), Raleigh (2,236), Randolph (977), Ritchie (277), Roane (253), Summers (346), Taylor (537), Tucker (255), Tyler (260), Upshur (683), Wayne (1,442), Webster (118), Wetzel (562), Wirt (170), Wood (3,993), Wyoming (995).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Friday, December 18, 2020:

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Brooke High School Wellness Center Entrance (near pool), 29 Bruin Drive, Wellsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Grant County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hannan High School, 1 Wildcat Way, Ashton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM- 11:00 AM, WVU Rec Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV. (Pre-registration at WV.getmycovidresult.com)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Berkeley, Hampshire, Hancock, Ohio, and Putnam counties.

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.