WV DHHR confirms 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and record-setting 46 additional deaths in Tuesday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The 46 deaths announced on Tuesday is a new record for the total number of deaths announced by the DHHR in a single day, beating the previous record of 42 which was set on Dec. 22.

The DHHR confirmed 828 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, there have been a total of 1,558,860 (+10,005) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 93,162 (+1,276) total cases and 1,442 (+46) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Monongalia County, a 69-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year old female from Hampshire County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, 76-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, a 77-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 82-year old female from Hancock County, an 83-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 94-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 81-year old female from Berkeley County, a 62-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Lincoln County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year old female from Berkeley County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 90-year old male from Hancock County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, a 79-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Tucker County, an 88-year old female from Hancock County, a 96-year old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year old female from Hampshire County, an 88-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Monongalia County, an 86-year old female from Berkeley County, a 60-year old female from Mercer County, a 70-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, a 97-year old female from Marshall County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Jackson County, and a 79-year old female from Marion County.

“As the COVID-19 fatality count continues to rise, we must remember that these individuals are daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, neighbors and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We owe it to them to continue the fight against this virus with preventive measures such as mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 27,316 (-46) active cases and 64,404 (+1,276) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (847), Berkeley (6,749), Boone (1,120), Braxton (573), Brooke (1,532), Cabell (5,600), Calhoun (150), *Clay (269), Doddridge (282), Fayette (1,904), Gilmer (443), Grant (822), Greenbrier (1,641), Hampshire (1,070), Hancock (2,031), Hardy (845), Harrison (3,275), Jackson (1,273), Jefferson (2,547), Kanawha (9,165), Lewis (586), Lincoln (830), Logan (1,806), Marion (2,132), Marshall (2,245), Mason (1,108), McDowell (1,037), Mercer (3,170), Mineral (2,156), Mingo (1,550), Monongalia (5,698), *Monroe (698), Morgan (702), Nicholas (761), Ohio (2,667), Pendleton (344), Pleasants (600), Pocahontas (374), Preston (1,839), Putnam (3,155), Raleigh (2,958), Randolph (1,263), Ritchie (383), Roane (329), Summers (497), Taylor (767), Tucker (357), Tyler (396), Upshur (1,057), Wayne (1,806), Webster (173), Wetzel (752), Wirt (245), Wood (5,351), Wyoming (1,232).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay and Monroe counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Tuesday morning, 103,375 (+0) doses of the vaccine have been received, and 56,354 (+4,133) have been administered.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.