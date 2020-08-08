WV DHHR confirms 130 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths in Saturday report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 130 new cases of the coronavirus and four additional deaths caused by the virus in its report on Saturday.

A total of 156 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were announced by the DHHR on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, there have been a total of 317,763 (+5,242) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,563 (+130) total cases and 131 (+4) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year-old man from Cabell County, a 38-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old woman from Fayette County and a 77-year-old woman also from Fayette County as the state’s latest deaths caused by COVID-19.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the deaths of these four West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,823 (+27) active cases and 5,609 (+99) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (666/27), Boone (100/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (380/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (144/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (118/1), Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (107/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (216/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (898/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (88/0), Logan (221/0), Marion (182/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (54/0), McDowell (57/1), Mercer (182/0), Mineral (118/2), Mingo (170/2), Monongalia (921/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (263/3), *Pendleton (38/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (103/21), Putnam (192/1), Raleigh (220/7), Randolph (204/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (10/0), Taylor (55/1), *Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (201/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (233/12), Wyoming (31/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Pendleton and Tucker counties in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.