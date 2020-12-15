WV DHHR confirms 1,314 new COVID-19 cases, 34 additional deaths on Tuesday; death total surpasses 1,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,314 new COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths, this highest death total announced in a single day, on Tuesday as the state’s death toll surpassed 1,000.

The DHHR announced 1,177 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths on Monday, as the state’s active case total surpassed 21,000 for the first time.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, there have been a total of 1,330,401 (+9,071) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 65,708 (+1,314) total cases and 1,012 (+34) of those cases resulting in deaths. Among the newly reported deaths were a total of four north central West Virginia residents. This is also the highest number of deaths announced in a single day by the DHHR since the pandemic began

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 52-year old male from Ritchie County, a 94-year old female from Harrison County, a 41-year old female from Berkeley County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Monroe County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year old female from Hardy County, a 72-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old female from Fayette County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old male from Mineral County, a 92-year old male from Hardy County, a 96-year old male from Mineral County, an 80-year old female from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, an 82-year old female from Mason County, a 78-year old male from Taylor County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, a 63-year old female from Pleasants County, a 74-year old female from Morgan County, a 50-year old male from Marshall County, an 84-year old male from Roane County, a 63-year old female from Mercer County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Jackson County, a 68-year old male from Summers County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 92-year old male from Kanawha County.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 21,091 (+15) active cases and 43,605 (+1,265) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (564), Berkeley (4,652), Boone (820), Braxton (178), Brooke (1,045), Cabell (4,047), Calhoun (112), Clay (200), Doddridge (175), Fayette (1,399), *Gilmer (256), Grant (600), Greenbrier (945), Hampshire (664), Hancock (1,337), Hardy (548), Harrison (2,076), Jackson (920), Jefferson (1,874), Kanawha (7,213), Lewis (347), Lincoln (564), Logan (1,236), Marion (1,286), Marshall (1,693), Mason (815), McDowell (752), Mercer (1,905), Mineral (1,857), Mingo (1,143), Monongalia (4,256), Monroe (485), Morgan (476), Nicholas (512), Ohio (2,043), Pendleton (188), Pleasants (211), Pocahontas (300), Preston (1,111), Putnam (2,505), Raleigh (2,104), Randolph (927), Ritchie (262), Roane (243), Summers (331), Taylor (507), Tucker (242), Tyler (242), Upshur (644), Wayne (1,358), Webster (112), Wetzel (533), Wirt (161), Wood (3,761), Wyoming (971).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Gilmer County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today, Tuesday, December 15, 2020:

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Howard Knotts Building at Maysel Park, 2286 Upper Two Run Road, Maysel, WV

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jackson County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood WV

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Frankfort Middle School, 356 Golden Drive, Ridgeley, WV

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, under the tent, 183 2 nd Avenue, Williamson, WV

Avenue, Williamson, WV 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

Nicholas County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Summersville City Hall, Pavilion Parking Lot, 400 North Broad Street, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route, 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV

Additional testing will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Berkeley, Hardy, Harrison, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mingo, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, and Wirt counties.

Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing locations including the new locator map. New sites are added daily.