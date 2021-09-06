WV DHHR confirms 1,316 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,316 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 6.

The DHHR confirmed 2,075 new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,491,052 (+47,195) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 199,300 (+4,437 since Friday) total cases and 3,148 (+22) total deaths. As of Aug. 28, the DHHR is updating the number of cases daily, accounting for the higher number of confirmed cases since Friday.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 54-year old male from Lewis County, a 50-year old male from Roane County, an 80-year old female from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Braxton County, a 61-year old male from Mason County, a 102-year old female from Doddridge County, a 46-year old female from Marshall County, a 93-year old female from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Braxton County, a 92-year old female from Marshall County, a 70-year old female from Marshall County, a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Wayne County, a 79-year old female from Ohio County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Lewis County, an 80-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Harrison County, a 76-year old female from Hancock County, a 47-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old female from Jefferson County, a 71-year old female from Pendleton County, a 60-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 78-year old male from Raleigh County.

“We have lost too many loved ones to COVID-19 and send our sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Choosing to be vaccinated can protect yourself, your family, and your community.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 21,500 active cases.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,070), Berkeley (14,892), Boone (2,586), Braxton (1,348), Brooke (2,499), Cabell (11,045), Calhoun (611), Clay (803), Doddridge (796), Fayette (4,418), Gilmer (1,041), Grant (1,544), Greenbrier (3,667), Hampshire (2,267), Hancock (3,143), Hardy (1,842), Harrison (7,448), Jackson (2,716), Jefferson (5,452), Kanawha (18,793), Lewis (1,898), Lincoln (1,953), Logan (3,972), Marion (5,586), Marshall (4,205), Mason (2,642), McDowell (2,033), Mercer (6,389), Mineral (3,419), Mingo (3,376), Monongalia (10,536), Monroe (1,642), Morgan (1,501), Nicholas (2,467), Ohio (5,003), Pendleton (888), Pleasants (1,113), Pocahontas (843), Preston (3,401), Putnam (6,476), Raleigh (8,629), Randolph (3,818), Ritchie (937), Roane (904), Summers (1,039), Taylor (1,611), Tucker (726), Tyler (1,002), Upshur (2,839), Wayne (3,990), Webster (778), Wetzel (1,863), Wirt (570), Wood (9,647), Wyoming (2,623).

Numbers for COVID-19 vaccinations have not been updated because of the holiday; those numbers will be updated on Tuesday. As of now, the dashboard has recorded that 1,126,548 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 915,399 people have been fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

First winners of Do it for Babydog Round 2 vaccine sweepstakes announced

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.