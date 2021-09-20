WV DHHR confirms 1,318 new COVID-19 cases, 54 additional deaths on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,318 new COVID-19 cases and 54 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 20.

The DHHR confirmed 2,320 new COVID-19 cases and 57 additional deaths in its report on Friday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,715,912 (+51,358) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 224,435 (+5,004 since Friday) total cases and 3,424 (+54) total deaths. As of Aug. 28, the new cases is being updated on the dashboard over the weekend, which accounts for the higher number of new cases since Friday.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old female from Lewis County, a 49-year old female from Mingo County, a 72-year old female from Putnam County, a 63-year old female from Mingo County, a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 60-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Monongalia County, a 57-year old male from Jackson County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 96-year old female from Lewis County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Ritchie County, a 58-year old male from Ritchie County, a 68-year old male from Lewis County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, a 47-year old male from Wood County, a 23-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Hancock County, a 51-year old female from Wood County, a 45-year old male from Lewis County, an 85-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old female from Barbour County, a 52-year old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year old female from Jackson County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old male from Wayne County, a 37-year old male from Taylor County, a 68-year old male from Wyoming County, a 41-year old male from Mineral County, a 64-year old male from Upshur County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Hardy County, a 58-year old female from McDowell County, a 58-year old male from Mineral County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, a 54-year old female from Berkeley County, a 60-year old female from Morgan County, a 93-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Nicholas County, a 74-year old male from Wyoming County, a 50-year old female from Webster County, a 61-year old male from Grant County, a 55-year old female from Jackson County, and a 59-year old male from Raleigh County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians and extend our deepest sympathy to the families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 21,490 active cases.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (116), Berkeley (909), Boone (317), Braxton (240), Brooke (186), Cabell (1,480), Calhoun (144), Clay (125), Doddridge (108), Fayette (542), Gilmer (49), Grant (255), Greenbrier (420), Hampshire (242), Hancock (273), Hardy (255), Harrison (1,025), Jackson (323), Jefferson (466), Kanawha (1,584), Lewis (167), Lincoln (181), Logan (555), Marion (680), Marshall (421), Mason (303), McDowell (308), Mercer (862), Mineral (452), Mingo (450), Monongalia (415), Monroe (205), Morgan (164), Nicholas (393), Ohio (396), Pendleton (86), Pleasants (108), Pocahontas (50), Preston (470), Putnam (832), Raleigh (964), Randolph (188), Ritchie (201), Roane (153), Summers (151), Taylor (191), Tucker (52), Tyler (146), Upshur (450), Wayne (542), Webster (57), Wetzel (261), Wirt (73), Wood (1,072), Wyoming (432).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

For information about COVID-19 variants in West Virginia, click here.

According to the dashboard, 1,157,896 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 935,803 people have been fully vaccinated. 11,302 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose. As of Monday morning, the vaccination numbers have not been updated since Friday.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.