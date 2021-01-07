WV DHHR confirms 1,324 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths on Thursday as death toll exceeds 1,500

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths in its report on Thursday as the statewide death toll grew to more than 1,500 West Virginians.

The DHHR confirmed 1,516 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, there have been a total of 1,587,748 (+17,500) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 96,002 (+1,324) total cases and 1,518 (+37) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Hardy County, a 76-year old female from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from Mason County, an 88-year old male from Mason County, a 70-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Hancock County, an 80-year old male from Hampshire County, an 89-year old female from Ohio County, a 94-year old female from Ohio County, a 47-year old male from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Ohio County, a 93-year old female from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 97-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Hampshire County, a 52-year old male from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year old male from Upshur County, an 88-year old male from Brooke County, a 68-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Barbour County, a 36-year old male from Monongalia County, a 59-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Nicholas County, a 63-year old female from Ohio County, a 91-year old female from Putnam County, an 84-year old male from Ohio County, a 46-year old male from Wyoming County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old female from Cabell County, and a 65-year old male from Barbour County.

“We are devastated to report these additional COVID-19 related deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy. Our thoughts go out to the families.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 27,603 (-23) active cases and 66,881(+5,948) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (931), Berkeley (6,999), Boone (1,150), Braxton (599), Brooke (1,574), Cabell (5,801), Calhoun (160), Clay (271), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,941), Gilmer (457), Grant (835), Greenbrier (1,711), Hampshire (1,094), Hancock (2,083), Hardy (882), Harrison (3,438), Jackson (1,310), Jefferson (2,627), Kanawha (9,345), Lewis (622), Lincoln (871), Logan (1,854), Marion (2,252), Marshall (2,290), Mason (1,145), McDowell (1,049), Mercer (3,255), Mineral (2,207), Mingo (1,582), Monongalia (5,823), Monroe (713), Morgan (720), Nicholas (781), Ohio (2,721), Pendleton (365), Pleasants (615), Pocahontas (397), Preston (1,882), Putnam (3,220), Raleigh (3,048), Randolph (1,328), Ritchie (403), Roane (340), Summers (514), Taylor (786), Tucker (386), Tyler (415), Upshur (1,098), Wayne (1,879), Webster (181), Wetzel (777), Wirt (249), Wood (5,471), Wyoming (1,272).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Thursday morning, 109,440 (+0) doses of the vaccine have been received, and 66,792 (+5,859) have been administered.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.