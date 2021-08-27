WV DHHR confirms 1,328 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,328 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths in its report on Aug. 27.

The DHHR confirmed 1,448 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,345,070 (+13,307) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 184,682 (+1,328) total cases and 3,054 (+5) total deaths.

How to register for the ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Roane County, a 54-year old male from Berkeley County, a 36-year old female from Morgan County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, and an 83-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all state residents who have not yet received their vaccine to schedule an appointment.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 13,766 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,873), Berkeley (14,231), Boone (2,385), Braxton (1,190), Brooke (2,384), Cabell (10,221), Calhoun (462), Clay (649), Doddridge (701), Fayette (4,054), Gilmer (984), Grant (1,400), Greenbrier (3,244), Hampshire (2,109), Hancock (3,016), Hardy (1,715), Harrison (6,940), Jackson (2,493), Jefferson (5,231), Kanawha (17,365), Lewis (1,662), Lincoln (1,823), Logan (3,680), Marion (5,190), Marshall (3,998), Mason (2,398), McDowell (1,877), Mercer (5,873), Mineral (3,233), Mingo (3,094), Monongalia (10,084), Monroe (1,417), Morgan (1,419), Nicholas (2,197), Ohio (4,801), Pendleton (790), Pleasants (1,032), Pocahontas (776), Preston (3,177), Putnam (6,004), Raleigh (8,008), Randolph (3,445), Ritchie (842), Roane (802), Summers (963), Taylor (1,494), Tucker (638), Tyler (899), Upshur (2,522), Wayne (3,668), Webster (698), Wetzel (1,701), Wirt (508), Wood (8,900), Wyoming (2,422)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 1,112,615 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 907,182 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.