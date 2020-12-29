WV DHHR confirms 1,337 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,337 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths, including the deaths of several north central West Virginians, in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR announced 726 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths, including the death of a Monongalia County resident in its report on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, there have been a total of 1,468,110 (+11,485) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 82,773 (+1,337) total cases and 1,284 (+21) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old male from Pendleton County, an 80-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from McDowell County, a 62-year old male from Marshall County, a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, a 95-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old male from Putnam County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 91-year old male from Monongalia County, an 80-year old female from Hancock County, a 93-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Berkeley County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, and an 81-year old female from Harrison County.

“Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends.”

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 24,264 (-9) active cases and 57,225 (+1,325) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (710), Berkeley (6,045), Boone (1,031), Braxton (276), Brooke (1,357), Cabell (5,034), Calhoun (127), Clay (252), Doddridge (238), Fayette (1,689), Gilmer (386), Grant (748), Greenbrier (1,391), Hampshire (943), Hancock (1,801), Hardy (751), Harrison (2,844), Jackson (1,129), Jefferson (2,282), Kanawha (8,425), Lewis (486), Lincoln (729), Logan (1,598), Marion (1,725), Marshall (1,960), Mason (992), McDowell (932), Mercer (2,669), Mineral (2,067), Mingo (1,398), Monongalia (5,173), Monroe (613), Morgan (632), Nicholas (636), Ohio (2,452), Pendleton (283), Pleasants (556), Pocahontas (344), Preston (1,612), Putnam (2,898), Raleigh (2,609), Randolph (1,104), Ritchie (330), Roane (290), Summers (418), Taylor (667), Tucker (312), Tyler (346), Upshur (870), Wayne (1,656), Webster (143), Wetzel (671), Wirt (213), Wood (4,814), Wyoming (1,116).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Tuesday morning, 72,175 doses of the vaccine have been received, and 34,474 have been administered.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.