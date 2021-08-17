WV DHHR confirms 1,339 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,339 new COVID-19 cases and twelve additional deaths in its report on Aug. 17.

The DHHR confirmed 1,482 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Monday

The DHHR reports there have been 3,235,878 (+5,422) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 174,818 (+1,339) total cases and 2,990 (+12) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old male from Mason County, a 65-year old female from Randolph County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Berkeley County, a 44-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old female from Wayne County, a 41-year old female from Summers County, an 80-year old female from Nicholas County, a 79-year old female from Marshall County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, and a 79-year old female from Lewis County.

“The COVID vaccine is safe, effective, readily available and free. Take time to schedule an appointment today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sincere condolences to these families for their profound loss.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,017 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,648), Berkeley (13,645), Boone (2,282), Braxton (1,101), Brooke (2,316), Cabell (9,710), Calhoun (422), Clay (591), Doddridge (673), Fayette (3,832), Gilmer (948), Grant (1,360), Greenbrier (2,991), Hampshire (2,008), Hancock (2,940), Hardy (1,647), Harrison (6,580), Jackson (2,394), Jefferson (5,042), Kanawha (16,294), Lewis (1,521), Lincoln (1,707), Logan (3,508), Marion (4,963), Marshall (3,829), Mason (2,261), McDowell (1,746), Mercer (5,534), Mineral (3,084), Mingo (2,922), Monongalia (9,791), Monroe (1,286), Morgan (1,343), Nicholas (2,043), Ohio (4,584), Pendleton (737), Pleasants (1,001), Pocahontas (741), Preston (3,045), Putnam (5,748), Raleigh (7,535), Randolph (3,093), Ritchie (800), Roane (724), Summers (897), Taylor (1,416), Tucker (587), Tyler (806), Upshur (2,299), Wayne (3,486), Webster (641), Wetzel (1,573), Wirt (482), Wood (8,432), Wyoming (2,229).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 1,090,364 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 895,522 people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.