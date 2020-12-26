WV DHHR confirms 1,341 new COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,341 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR confirmed 1,597 new cases and 20 deaths on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, there have been a total of 1,447,287 (+11,381) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 80,177 (+1,341) total cases and 1,253 (+7) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 77-year old female from Preston County.

“We offer our deepest condolences as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

*Please note that a death previously reported of a 76-year old female from Ritchie County has been deemed non-COVID related and has been removed from the total death count.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 24,629 (+769) active cases and 54,295 (+566) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (680), Berkeley (5,827), Boone (1,004), Braxton (257), Brooke (1,298), Cabell (4,923), Calhoun (122), Clay (246), Doddridge (233), Fayette (1,647), Gilmer (358), Grant (715), Greenbrier (1,335), Hampshire (923), Hancock (1,732), Hardy (711), Harrison (2,715), Jackson (1,085), Jefferson (2,212), Kanawha (8,277), Lewis (469), Lincoln (712), Logan (1,553), Marion (1,642), Marshall (1,869), Mason (963), McDowell (912), Mercer (2,561), Mineral (2,052), Mingo (1,364), Monongalia (5,034), Monroe (604), Morgan (605), Nicholas (616), Ohio (2,377), Pendleton (268), Pleasants (516), Pocahontas (337), Preston (1,539), Putnam (2,864), Raleigh (2,527), Randolph (1,060), Ritchie (316), Roane (281), Summers (401), Taylor (649), Tucker (306), Tyler (329), Upshur (811), Wayne (1,608), Webster (130), Wetzel (646), Wirt (202), Wood (4,656), Wyoming (1,098).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.