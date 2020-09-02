WV DHHR confirms 135 new cases, 8 additional deaths on Wednesday; active case total continues to rise above 2,100

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 135 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR announced a total of 257 new cases and eight deaths on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that has of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, there have been a total of 441,396 (+3,141) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,642 (+135) total cases and 230 (+8) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old woman from Taylor County, an 84-year-old woman from Taylor County, a 72-year-old man from Ohio County, a 67-year-old woman from Logan County, a 67-year-old woman from Nicholas County, a 73-year-old woman from Harrison County and an 88-year-old man from Jackson County.

“We regret to report more deaths of our fellow West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost to this disease is heartbreaking. We send our sympathies to these families.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 2,146 (+24) active cases and 8,266 (+103) recovered cases the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (34), Berkeley (808), Boone (143), Braxton (9), Brooke (95), Cabell (555), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (365), Gilmer (19), Grant (141), Greenbrier (105), Hampshire (92), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (272), *Jackson (204), Jefferson (365), Kanawha (1,515), Lewis (33), Lincoln (123), Logan (501), Marion (219), Marshall (133), Mason (109), McDowell (71), Mercer (318), *Mineral (144), Mingo (250), Monongalia (1,209), Monroe (126), Morgan (37), Nicholas (53), *Ohio (289), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), *Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (294), Raleigh (372), Randolph (227), Ritchie (5), Roane (33), *Summers (19), Taylor (106), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (259), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), *Wood (309), *Wyoming (67).

*Note – the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson, Mineral, Ohio, Pocahontas, Summers, Wood, and Wyoming counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.