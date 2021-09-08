WV DHHR confirms 1,352 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,352 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths in its report on Sept. 8.

The DHHR confirmed 1,008 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,503,676 (+7,538) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 201,660 (+1,352) total cases and 3,169 (+18) total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old female from Berkeley County, a 46-year old male from Lewis County, a 57-year old female from Summers County, a 79-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Grant County, a 102-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Braxton County, a 62-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Clay County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Fayette County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old female from Taylor County, and a 61-year old female from Logan County.

“These are holes in our hearts and communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today to prevent further loss of life.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 22,215 active cases.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (2,096), Berkeley (14,994), Boone (2,624), Braxton (1,372), Brooke (2,527), Cabell (11,186), Calhoun (640), Clay (828), Doddridge (822), Fayette (4,464), Gilmer (1,052), Grant (1,574), Greenbrier (3,705), Hampshire (2,293), Hancock (3,167), Hardy (1,862), Harrison (7,529), Jackson (2,746), Jefferson (5,499), Kanawha (18,946), Lewis (1,943), Lincoln (1,979), Logan (4,030), Marion (5,649), Marshall (4,233), Mason (2,691), McDowell (2,050), Mercer (6,457), Mineral (3,478), Mingo (3,430), Monongalia (10,610), Monroe (1,658), Morgan (1,526), Nicholas (2,512), Ohio (5,038), Pendleton (895), Pleasants (1,123), Pocahontas (853), Preston (3,444), Putnam (6,546), Raleigh (8,740), Randolph (3,887), Ritchie (964), Roane (928), Summers (1,048), Taylor (1,628), Tucker (738), Tyler (1,031), Upshur (2,895), Wayne (4,047), Webster (792), Wetzel (1,882), Wirt (578), Wood (9,786), Wyoming (2,645).

According to the dashboard, 1,138,002 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 922,276 people have been fully vaccinated.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.