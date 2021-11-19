CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,363 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths on Nov. 19.

On Thursday, it confirmed 1,114 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 287,612 (+1,363) total cases and 4,726 (+10) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,275 (+341) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Mineral County, an 87-year old male from Harrison County, an 85-year old female from Fayette County, a 53-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Ohio County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, and an 81-year old female from Greenbrier County.

*The death of a 67-year old male from Jefferson County that was posted to the dashboard on Nov. 18, 2021, has been determined to be a duplicate reporting and has been removed from the total deaths.

“Too many West Virginia families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Help prevent further loss of life by scheduling your vaccine or booster shot today.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (97), Berkeley (597), Boone (121), Braxton (49), Brooke (96), Cabell (249), Calhoun (52), Clay (38), Doddridge (13), Fayette (215), Gilmer (21), Grant (92), Greenbrier (86), Hampshire (130), Hancock (94), Hardy (90), Harrison (314), Jackson (85), Jefferson (230), Kanawha (500), Lewis (78), Lincoln (118), Logan (124), Marion (294), Marshall (154), Mason (88), McDowell (74), Mercer (287), Mineral (101), Mingo (133), Monongalia (249), Monroe (36), Morgan (67), Nicholas (176), Ohio (206), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (29), Preston (164), Putnam (299), Raleigh (278), Randolph (92), Ritchie (21), Roane (69), Summers (28), Taylor (75), Tucker (21), Tyler (24), Upshur (127), Wayne (102), Webster (76), Wetzel (83), Wirt (25), Wood (265), Wyoming (69).

According to the dashboard, 1,065,450 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 913,624 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reports that 54,015 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.