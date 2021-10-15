WV DHHR confirms 1,371 new COVID-19 cases, 60 additional deaths on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 1,371 new COVID-19 cases and 60 additional deaths in its report on Oct. 15.

The DHHR confirmed 1,264 new COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths in its report on Thursday.

The DHHR reports there have been 258,413 (+1,371) total cases and 4,108 (+60) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 10,213 (+309) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 37-year old male from Jackson County, a 69-year old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Nicholas County, an 88-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from McDowell County, a 94-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Taylor County, a 43-year old female from Webster County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Marion County, a 68-year old male from Randolph County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old female from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Lewis County, a 42-year old male from Mingo County, a 64-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, a 96-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Lincoln County, a 50-year old male from Jackson County, a 45-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Boone County, and a 92-year old male from Cabell County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 61-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, a 50-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Upshur County, a 49-year old male from Logan County, a 70-year old male from Wetzel County, a 66-year old female from Preston County, a 92-year old female from Pleasants County, a 74-year old female from Boone County, an 85-year old male from Boone County, a 79-year old female from Wyoming County, a 54-year old male from Boone County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, a 55-year old female from Berkeley County, a 63-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Ohio County, a 92-year old male from Gilmer County, a 59-year old male from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Pocahontas County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, an 83-year old male from Mason County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, a 53-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old male from Wetzel County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 60-year old male from Mercer County. These deaths range from August 2021 through October 2021, with one death from February 2021.

“We extend our sympathy to the families impacted by these deaths,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To West Virginians who are eligible, but not yet vaccinated, please consider getting vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

According to the dashboard, 1,024,984 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 899,919 people have been fully vaccinated. 35,526 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginians 65 and older or with underlying health conditions are recommended to get the booster shot. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.