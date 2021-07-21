WV DHHR confirms 139 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 139 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on July 21.

The DHHR confirmed 82 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR reports there have been 3,081,025 (+4,215) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 165,398 (+139) total cases and 2,920 (+1) total deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 64-year-old male from Marion County.

“We mourn the loss of this West Virginian and send our deepest sympathies to his loved ones,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,187 active cases.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,521), Berkeley (12,966), Boone (2,187), Braxton (1,028), Brooke (2,254), Cabell (8,990), Calhoun (399), Clay (544), Doddridge (648), Fayette (3,583), Gilmer (890), Grant (1,319), Greenbrier (2,915), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,859), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,255), Jackson (2,278), Jefferson (4,822), Kanawha (15,579), Lewis (1,319), Lincoln (1,610), Logan (3,316), Marion (4,693), Marshall (3,551), Mason (2,087), McDowell (1,652), Mercer (5,236), Mineral (3,003), Mingo (2,792), Monongalia (9,445), Monroe (1,229), Morgan (1,255), Nicholas (1,932), Ohio (4,332), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (960), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,970), Putnam (5,399), Raleigh (7,132), Randolph (2,872), Ritchie (768), Roane (667), Summers (867), Taylor (1,306), Tucker (549), Tyler (753), Upshur (2005), Wayne (3,203), Webster (587), Wetzel (1,403), Wirt (468), Wood (7,989), Wyoming (2,080)

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to the DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that a person tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state, as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case in Lincoln County in this report.

Visit the dashboard for more information.

According to the dashboard, 1,046,501 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 869,189 people have been fully vaccinated. Vaccination data was not updated on Wednesday.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.